Commissioners award contracts for resurfacing, road widening

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded contracts for the 2020 resurfacing program and the County Road 25A road widening project among other actions at recent meetings.

The county opened the lone bid for the resurfacing program during its March 10 meeting. Two days later, the commissioners awarded the contract for the project to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for $1,373,177.50.

The county opened the lone bid for the County Road 25A road widening project on March 19. The commissioners then awarded the contract for the project to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for $1,480,553.25.

Additionally, on Feb. 27 the county opened the lone bid for the 2020 roadside mowing project. The mowing contract was awarded on March 3 to Quick Mow, Inc. for $95,984.64.

Also on March 3, the commissioners held the bid opening for the Port Jefferson Community Center Improvements Community Development Block Grant project. However, no bids were received.

On March 5 the commissioners approved final payment to Westerheide Construction for the STAR House project. The final contract total with Westerheide Construction was $1,007,798.70.

The commissioners approved annexations to the Village of Russia during the Feb. 27 meeting. They approved the annexation of 0.82 acres as petitioned by landowner Kyle A. Schafer and annexation of 0.331 acres as petitioned by landowners Thomas N. and Dorothy M. Gariety.

During the March 12 meeting, the commissioners adopted a resolution for a declaration of emergency due to COVID-19.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures including $1,105,050.63 on Feb. 20, $525,799.10 on Feb. 27, $414,615.02 on March 5, $554,313.62 on March 12, $1,070,665.53 on March 19 and $230,258.69 on March 26.

On Feb. 20 they transferred sales tax revenue of $149,192.44 from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred sales tax revenue of $149,192.45 from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

On March 19 the commissioners transferred sales tax revenue of $173,626.77 from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred sales tax revenue of $173,626.76 from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.