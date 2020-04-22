125 years

April 22, 1895

Bicycle riding has become so popular that it may not be long before some enterprising livery stable keeper may conceive the propriety of keeping and stabling the “silent steeds” as a matter of accommodation to those who prefer this mode of locomotion.

A large number of people attended the seining of the Timeus ice pond northeast of town yesterday afternoon. The seining was done for the purpose of getting rid of the carp.

100 years ago

April 22, 1920

Major General Leonard Wood, candidate for the republican nomination for President, and his party passed through Sidney this afternoon over the Western Ohio railroad from Lima to Dayton. It was the original intention to make this trip by automobile and make stops along the way, but on account of the weather this plan was changed.

75 years ago

April 22, 1945

Pre-school conferences for the examination of children entering school next fall, will get under way this week under the supervision of the county health department.

Raymond E. Boller, Jr., local attorney, today filed is declaration of candidacy for the office of city solicitor on the Democratic ticket. He became the first candidate to file for the 1945 primary election.

50 years ago

April 22, 1970

James McCracken, bus driver for Sidney and Holy Angels schools, will compete in the state contest to be held Saturday, May 16, at Worthington High School north of Columbus. McCracken won the district competition for 60-passenger bus drivers.

William Rankin, 27, was named over the weekend to fill the one remaining vacancy on the Sidney police department. He was in Columbus attending the Ohio State Highway Patrol police academy this morning with two other new patrolmen, Steven Wearly and Ronald Chiles.

25 years ago

April 22, 1995

Con-Way Central Express (CCX), a regional trucking company will open a service center soon in Sidney. The facility, located at 2021 Campbell Road, will employ 24 people. The facility is the former site of the old General Highway terminal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Troubles on the O.J. Simpson jury escalated into rebellion Friday when 13 panelists refused to come to court and finally arrived, dressed in black, to protest removal of three guards. Testimony was called off and the sheriff said the judge will need “the wisdom of Solomon” to resolve the discord without a mistrial. “I’ve never seen a case where jurors have boycotted a trial,” Loyola University Law Professor Laurie Levenson said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

