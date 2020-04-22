Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Brukner Nature Center will be closed until May 1 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. All programs and events scheduled prior to May 1 have been cancelled.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed until May 1 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them for the time being. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.