Shelby County: 30th case reported

SIDNEY — The 30th positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported Wednesday afternoon by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The case was reported after the daily update by the Ohio Department of Health.

The case involves a man in his 40s. The case was reported on the headlht department’s Favebook page.

Six people remain hospitalized.

Twenty-four percent of the confirmed cases in the county are health care workers and first responders.

No new cases have been reported in the county since April 16.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 28 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. The five new confirmed cases are all women. their ages are 36, 56, 58, 61 and 89. Three are self isolaying aty home and two have been hosptialized.

In Miami County, there are 131 positive cases with 48 hospitalizations. There have been 19 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 59 positive cases as been recorded with 13. hospitalizations. There have been eight deaths in the county. Logan County has 10 positive cases with two hospitalizations.

During Wednesday’s update by Dr. Amy Acton, it was announced the state has 14,117 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,882 have been hospitalized with 880 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 610 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.