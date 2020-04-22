Girl Scouts show they care — Wilson gets over 700 boxes of cookies

Alys Fleckestein, RN, nurse manager of Acute Care and CCU at Wilson Health shows off an arm full of various boxes of Girl Scouts cookies that were donated Monday morning, April 20, by Girl Scouts Troop 237. “We are beyond grateful for the donation of cookies from our local Girl Scouts troop,” said Margo O’Leary, director of marketing and communications at Wilson Health. “Thank you for helping us to provide some relief and support to our frontline staff during this time.”

Over 700 boxes of various types of Girl Scouts cookies were donated Monday morning, April 20, by Girl Scouts Troop 237. Pictured are Gene Voelker, from left, Steven Daniels, Kathy Stewart, Caitlin Beckett, of Wilson, with Lisa Phillips and Jill Henry of Troop 237. “We are beyond grateful for the donation of cookies from our local Girl Scouts troop,” said Margo O’Leary, director of marketing and communications at Wilson Health. “Thank you for helping us to provide some relief and support to our frontline staff during this time.”