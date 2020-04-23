125 years

April 23, 1895

George Ackerly was 74 years old today. He went around town, hunting a man of his age to wrestle with him but was unable to find the man who would meet him on the sawdust. This afternoon he came across C.C. Haslup, who is 81.The question of a wrestle was suggested by a bystander. Mr. Haslup said he would not mind a foot race of 50 yards. The race was finally declared off for the present.

100 years ago

April 23, 1920

In one of the most severe reversals of the year, leading issues on the stock market, especially those of a speculative character, declined five to 15 points yesterday. General Motors tumbled 42 ½ points to 275.

———

Sidney’s population increased 30 percent between 1910 and the present census. The present population of the city is 8,500, representing an increase of 1,980 in the 10-year period.

75 years ago

April 23, 1945

Mary Margaret Steinke has been elected to reign as queen over the Holy Angels High School Junior Prom. She was selected by a secret vote among the junior boys.

———

Allocation to Sidney of 25 units under the H-2 housing program was announced today in Columbus by A.L. Guckert, district director of the Federal Housing Administration. Units to be constructed under the program are limited to a sale price of $7,500, and a monthly rent of $62.50. It is not necessary to be a war worker to occupy the unit constructed.

50 years ago

April 23, 1970

Two hundred Sidney High School biology students planted 1,000 evergreen trees in an area near the high school as part of the school’s continuing effort to improve the outdoor laboratory. E.V. Marcozzi and Ken Miller, Sidney High’s biology instructors, also had their students put up markers to identify many of the species of trees and flowers which grow in the forest.

25 years ago

April 23, 1995

Copeland Corp. has promoted Chuck Spears as director of scroll operations. In his new expanded role, Spears will have responsibility for the coordination of all manufacturing operations at the company’s Sidney and Lebanon, Mo., Scroll compressor plants. Spears joined Copeland in 1978 and has held a number of management positions.

———

Longtime Sidney insurance agent Robert Heinfeld has joined forces with Jeff Sargeant, one of the newer agents in town, with the result being an agency that offers a greater variety of services. Heinfeld has been in the insurance business for 30 years, the past 28 years as owner of Heinfeld Insurance. Effective April 1, Heinfeld and Sargeant became partners. Sargeant formerly had his own financial services/insurance in the Courtview Centre. He has four years’ experience in the insurance business.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

