Events canceled around county

• TROY — Bill and Kathy McIntosh, co-conductors of the Troy Civic Band, have announced the cancellation of the 2020 season.

“It is with a heavy heart that, after careful consideration, the Troy Civic Band has canceled its 2020 summer season,” they said. “This decision was made due to the fact that many of our patrons are in the high-risk category, as are some of our musicians, and we will not put either group at risk.”

The band will return in 2021 at Treasure Island Park.

• PIQUA — Cakes for a Cause, a fundraiser of the Piqua Community Foundation, has been canceled for this year, according to Karen Wendeln, executive director.

The event had originally been postponed.

“While we had originally intended to postpone the event until late summer, it seems that we would be better advised to cancel this year’s event and look forward to having our next Cakes for a Cause event in April of 2021,” Wendeln said. “We are disappointed, but know it will be for the best and that next year will be bigger and better than ever!”

• TROY — A public Memorial Day ceremony at Riverside Cemetery for 2020 has been canceled. A private ceremony will be held by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. The private ceremony will consist of a 21-gun salute, playing of “Taps” and placing a wreath at the Veterans’ Memorial flagpole and Old Soldiers Circle. It will be performed promptly at noon Monday, May 25.