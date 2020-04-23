Grand Lake Health System expands virtual care services

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System is now offering virtual Urgent Care Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Virtual Urgent Care telemedicine visits are available from the comfort of a patient’s home via https://www.followmyhealth.com/videovisit/8db9215b-8688-484c-a396-a5f700884e0d or by visiting www.grandlakehealth.org and clicking on the Virtual Urgent Care button on the home page. It is important to use Google Chrome when launching the virtual Urgent Care visit. If patients are using their phones, they will be directed to load a FollowMyHealth app to access.

Patients can also access virtual Urgent Care from the FollowMyHealth patient portal. If they do not have a FollowMyHealth patient portal login, please call 419-394-3387 ext. 1115 to set up an account.

Virtual Urgent Care telemedicine visits can be utilized for such concerns as bladder infections/UTI, cold sores, cold/allergy symptoms, cough, diarrhea, earache, muscle/joint/spine pain, nausea and vomiting, pink eye, poison ivy, sinus pain, skin condition or rash, sore throat, or sports injuries.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to please contact their primary care provider or call Grand Lake’s Emergency Department at 419-394-9508 before visiting in person to help limit putting others at risk.