Shelby County: 30th case reported

SIDNEY — The percentage of healthcare workers and first responders who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Thursday morning during its daily update, 27 percent of the positive tests involve healthcare workers and first responders.

Twenty-two people have recovered and eight have not. Five people remain hospitalized.

There are 30 positive cases in Shelby County. The latest one, reported Wednesday afternoon, was the county’s first positive test in the county since April 16.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 29 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. The 29th case is a 93-year-old woman. Of the 29 cases, 23 are women and six are men.

In Miami County, there are 134 positive cases with 48 hospitalizations. There have been 23 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 63 positive cases as been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. Thirty-seven people have recovered from the virus. There have been 12 deaths in the county. Logan County has 15 positive cases with two hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update, it was announced the state has 14,694 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,980 have been hospitalized with 900 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 656 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.