Large item pick up returns May 4 for Sidney residents

SIDNEY — Large trash items will resume being picked up again on Monday, May 4 for city of Sidney residents.

Earlier this month the city announced the cancellation of large item collection in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has recently learned Republic Services will begin weekly pickup of large items starting May 4. Big items will be picked up on the same day as residential solid waste.

Residents are reminded of the following big item collection regulations:

• Residents may dispose of one large item per week at no additional cost.

• Large items include appliances, furniture, carpet and miscellaneous household items.

• Any upholstered furniture, mattresses or box springs must be completely encased in plastic wrap.

• Carpet must be cut into four foot lengths, rolled and tied.

• Large item pick up excludes automobile parts, earthen materials, construction debris, explosives or hazardous/infectious waste of any kind.

Residents are advised that only one large item per household will be collected per week.

Residents should refer to the city’s Solid Waste website at: https://www.sidneyoh.com/274/Solid-Waste for guidelines on large item collection.

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 Update website at: www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.