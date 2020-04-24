125 years

April 24, 1895

Frank, the oldest fire department horse, observed his tenth anniversary in the department on Sunday.

———

The German Lutheran churches of Anna, Montra, North Montra and Helmingers contributed about 500 bushels of corn in the ear for seed to be sent to the people of Bridgewater, S.D. It was shipped from Anna yesterday.

100 years ago

April 24, 1920

The Enterprise Dry Cleaning Company this week installed a drying tumbler. This machine enables the dry cleaner to turn out better work in less time. It dispels all odor from the clothes, and the fabric is filled and softened and wrinkles removed.

———

A committee of women from the City Federation of Woman’s Missionary Societies presented Bibles to 119 members of the seventh grade at a special program at the high school this afternoon. Later 150 copies of the New Testament were presented to members of the fourth grade. Miss Lou Robertson was in charge of the project.

75 years ago

April 24, 1945

City council at its meeting last night approved as an emergency an ordinance advancing clocks one hour, to eastern daylight saving time, effective at 3 a.m. next Sunday. The ordinance was adopted under a suspension of the rules.

———

Port Jefferson will change its time to eastern war time at 3 a.m. Sunday, April 29, it was announced today by Walter Hance, mayor of the village. The fast time will remain in effect until the last Sunday in September.

50 years ago

April 24, 1970

Bob Heil will be heading up the new parochial high school consolidation’s football fortunes here in the fall. A logical choice for the position for the new undertaking, involving the mergers of Piqua Catholic and Sidney Holy Angels under the same roof. Heil is classed as the dean of grid playmakers for the area.

———

The Shelby County Republican Central Committee met Tuesday night and unanimously chose Robert Glick of Sidney to fill the unexpired term of the late Clyde Millhoff on the board of elections.

25 years ago

April 24, 1995

Photo: Smiling kings and queens were very much in evidence this weekend as the first round of high school proms were held in the area. Jack Kacin, 17 and Jessica Blue, 18 smile for well-wishers at the Houston High School Prom held Saturday night at the school. Shown in the center at the Fort Loramie High School Prom held Friday night are King Shane Burns, 18 and Queen Gina Bensman, 18. Sharing a royal moment together at the Russia High School Prom are Spencer Cordonnier, 18 and Teresa Kunk, 18.

———

JACKSON CENTER – “Faithfully” is the theme for this year’s Jackson Center High School prom to be held Saturday night. Queen candidates are: Brandi Davis, Tracy Schilling and Melanie Ware. King candidates are Greg Couchot, Ben Herndon and Allen York.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

