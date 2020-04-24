Shelby County: 5 people remain hospitalized

SIDNEY — Five Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Friday morning.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, there have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two people have recovered, and eight have not.

Health care workers and first responders account for 27 percent of the positive tests. The most recent positive test was reported Wednesday afternoon.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 29 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations and three deaths. Of the 29 cases, 23 are women and six are men.

In Miami County, there are 134 positive cases with 48 hospitalizations. There have been 24 deaths in the county, the most recent being a woman in her 80s who died Thursday.

In Darke County, 75 positive cases as been recorded with 13 hospitalizations. Thirty-seven people have recovered from the virus. There have been 12 deaths in the county.

Logan County has 16 positive cases with two hospitalizations.

During Friday’s update, it was announced the state has 15,169 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,053 have been hospitalized with 920 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 690 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.