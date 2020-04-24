Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:55 a.m.: found property. Deputies received a report a teddy bear with a bio-hazard tag was found in the driveway at 3900 Simon Road in Loramie Township.

-12:42 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 205 Peridot Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:53 p.m.: wash down. Fort Loramie Police and Fire responded to conduct a wash down at Greenback Road at East Park Street.

-9:10 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-7:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-11:28 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-6:35 p.m.: fire. Fort Jefferson Fire responded to Meranda Road at Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.