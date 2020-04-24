Police log

THURSDAY

-9:10 p.m.: criminal simulation. Police are investigating a criminal simulation report.

WEDNESDAY

-6:08 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage door/window, valued at $600, was reported damaged at 113 S. Walnut Ave.

MONDAY

-11:39 a.m.: theft. A Samsung Galaxy 9 cellphone, valued at $400, and a credit card were reported stolen from a work truck parked in the 1000 block of Lynn Street.

Crashes

Hannah F.M. Fawcett, 16, of Sidney, was cited with a rules for turning at intersections violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:53 p.m.

Fawcett was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the right lane and when attempting to make a left hand turn onto Queen Street she struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Joshua D. Topp, 29, 804 Sixth Ave.

• Tonya L. Gillem, 38, 222 N. Pomeroy Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:06 p.m.

Gillem was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of Michigan Street and when attempting to make a southbound turn struck the eastbound vehicle that was stopped on Michigan Street waiting to turn.

The other vehicle was driven by Olivia S. Elifritz, 25, of Troy.

• Brooke N. Davis, 26, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

Davis was traveling northbound in the 500 block of state Route 29 when she told police her steering wheel felt tight/loose and caused her to loose control of her vehicle and hit a parked vehicle at an angle with her right passenger’s side rear bumper in front of 521 State Route 29.

The parked vehicle is owned by Jerry R. Keener, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:41 a.m. to 1:59 p.m: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

–1:07 to 3:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

