Motorcycle crash

The motorcycle is prepared for removal.

A man lost control of his Triumph Bonneville 750 motorcycle on the 3000 block of West Russell Road crashing through a mailbox on the side of the road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The man refused treatment at the scene of the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sidney Fire Department also responded.