On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 27, at 5 p.m. for a special meeting.

Three items are on the agenda. The board will have discussion on how the school year will end; approve the second resolution to place an emergency levy on the ballot in August; and approve payment of spring supplemental contracts. This meeting will again be held virtually and streamed live on YouTube.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Because city offices are closed to the public in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted by electronic means.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance for the vacation of a portion of the first north-south alley, west of Highland Avenue and south of Campbell Road.

It is expected for council to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To reappoint Kevin Behr to the Downtown Design Review Board;

• To reappoint Michael Jannides to the city Tree Board;

• To reappoint Kent Craver to the Board of Building Code Appeals;

• To reappoint Gary Heitmeyer to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To declare it necessary to improve streets, avenues, public highways, and public places in the city of Sidney by lighting the same with electricity;

• To accept the plat titled “Cargill replat;”

• To accept the plat titled “Heritage Manor replat;”

A public hearing will be held and then council will consider a resolution to authorize the placement of the Helman Farm in an agricultural district, subject to a livestock limitation.

Finally, a discussion will be held on the annual liquor permit renewals.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

The Council Chambers will be open to members only, residents are encouraged to contact Bev Wren at bwren@jacksoncenter.com or Bruce Metz at bmetz@jacksoncenter.com or call 937-596-6314 with any questions or comments before the meeting and they will addressed before council. If residents would like to join the Zoom call they can contact Wren or Metz to obtain the ID and password so that they can join the virtual meeting.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates For all employees of the village of Jackson Center, state of Ohio And declaring an emergency.

Council is expected to adopt a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a simultaneous exchange agreement and an assignment and assumption of simultaneous exchange agreement, to transfer real estate to the Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation in exchange for certain real estate from James Fisher and Glenn McKinney and declaring an emergency.