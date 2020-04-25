125 years

April 25, 1895

Dr. B.S. Hunt, one of the leading citizens of this city, died at his home at the corner of Court Street and Franklin Avenue this morning. Born near Tawawa, in Green Township in 1850, he practiced medicine in DeGraff before establishing the American Chemical Co. in Tawawa in 1891. He moved the operation to Sidney in 1900.

100 years ago

April 25, 1920

Frank J. Marshall, who has conducted the Marshall House in Newport for the past 30 years, will retire and move to Dayton. The Marshall House is one of the oldest established businesses in this part of the state, under continued management of the same family. It was built 55 years ago by J.B. Marshall. The property has been rented to George Short of Newport.

———

Claude DeWeese, of the Motor In, has taken the agency for the Studebaker car. The new Studebaker is a beauty and is endorsed by the new car Claude brought home with him from Detroit yesterday.

75 years ago

April 25, 1945

Sidney and Shelby County will pause Wednesday to pay tribute to the memory of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and to offer prayer for the success of the San Francisco conference of the United Nations.

———

Massive columns of Soviet tanks were reported smashing at the very heart of Berlin today.

———

Wednesday at 6 p.m. slow time, will be the final deadline for filing petitions for Sidney city offices it was pointed out today by Clyde Millhoff, clerk of the election board. The primary will be held on July 31.

50 years ago

April 25, 1970

George Burrey, R.R. 3, Sidney, was re-elected president of the board of trustees for Wilson Memorial Hospital. Serving with Burrey will be Carl Rueth, vice president; Richard Henke, secretary, and James Kerg, treasurer.

———

ANNA – Two members of the staff of the Anna schools, graduates of Ohio State University, were recently honored on the occasion of the 100th anniversary celebration at the university. Recognized were A.D. McRill, superintendent of the schools, and H.C. Horstman, vocational agriculture instructor.

25 years ago

April 25, 1995

Lizann Ponferrada and Mitchell Hoying smile after being crowned queen and king of the Lehman High School prom Saturday night. The two seniors were selected from a field of 14 candidates. Named prince and princess were juniors Matthew Hartings and Mindy Anthony.

———

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The elusive killer known as the Unabomber has broken his silence, advocating the breakdown of society and offering to end his 17-year campaign of terror if a long article detailing his views is published. In a boastful, taunting and demanding letter to the Times, the Unabomber claims he belongs to a group that advocates breaking down society into small, autonomous units. And he offers to stop the bombings – if major print media agree to publish a 37,000 word article.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

