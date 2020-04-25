Wilson Health physicians urge patients not to delay care

SIDNEY – Wilson Health’s main focus is caring for the needs of patients in the community. The hospital’s surgeons, specialists and primary care physicians continue to care for patients in-person or via TeleHealth services.

“As we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the medical staff at Wilson Health would like to remind the public that we are here for you,” said Dr. Michael Trygstad, chief medical officer at Wilson Health. “We want our patients to know they do not have to delay their healthcare needs.”

Wilson Health physicians are particularly concerned about patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or kidney disease as well as those who maybe immunocompromised. Additionally, expectant mothers should stay in regular communication with their obstetrician.

“Our community should be reassured that our hospital, physician offices, urgent care clinic and Emergency Room are safe places,” said Dr. Francis Ogbolu, chief of surgery at Wilson Health. “Patients may have a greater risk of complications if they wait to contact their provider or wait to go to the ER for an emergent medical need such as a heart condition,” explains Dr. Ogbolu.

To help provide patients continuity of care, Wilson Health is offering TeleHealth services where providers can conduct some appointments via phone or HIPAA compliant videoconferencing platforms.

“We are here for our community as we were before COVID-19 and want to make sure you receive compassionate and expedited care, whether in-person or via TeleHealth services,” said Dr. Eric Prenger, chief of medical staff and family physician at Wilson Health. “You will be treated with respect and dignity. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of both our patients, and their families, like we always have at Wilson Health.” he added.

For more information visit wilsonhealth.org or call 937-498-2311.