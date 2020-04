Car crash

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DSC_3166.jpg

No one was injured in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 706 and Johnston Slagle Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Port Jefferson Community Fire Company and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the crash.