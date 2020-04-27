Big Four Bridge’s pale moonlight

SIDNEY — Devin Brautigam, owner of From Above Aerial, has used his creative talents to create a digital masterpiece.

“This digital sketch and painting of the Big Four Bridge was created by two different photos,” said Brautigam. “The photos are then wiped out of color, all that remains are outlines. On another laptop I then dissect each piece of it. Keeping the outlines, but also creating my own perspective. From there I pull the color tone from each section, then pick something similar and start painting the image. Eventually it comes together like you see, but it takes several several goes at this. This image alone took me two solid weeks to create.”

Brautigam said the base images were taken in broad daylight.

“I love the architecture of the Big Four Bridge. It’s always been something I love showcasing,” he said. “The illustration came to me while driving by one night, I seen the moonlight lighting up the bridge and water below. I thought about it so much, I actually dreamed of creating it.

“I’ve found my work involves a lot of emotion. It’s not necessarily always what you see, but what you feel. My mind is always “on fire”, especially at night. It’s something that’s difficult to explain, but the best way I can describe what I feel is through the lens. It’s all expression. It’s not just a good eye, it’s imagination. That’s what I wanted to show with this photo, imagination is powerful, as we get older we tend to forget that,” he said.

The photograph will be entered in the 2020 International Fine Arts Competition.

“The last photo I entered of the Big Four (seen on the Bicentennial Beer Can) placed eighth in the entire world for ‘photomanipulation.’ It’s an honor people love my work…it’s just a glimpse of the fire that inspires me to create,” he said.

Devin Brautigam, owner of From Above Aerial, created this digital sketch and painting of the Big Four Bridge with two different photographs. Photo courtesy From Above Aerial