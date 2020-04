OSGOOD — The recycling drive at St. Nickolas and St. Louis churches has been canceled due to a volunteer being sick.

There is no driver or enough help available to carry out the drive. There will be another drive on Saturday, June 6.

Anyone who can help loading the trailer or taking it to RockTenn is asked to contact Jude at 419-582-6035 or Joan at 419-305-8878.