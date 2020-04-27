SFD investigating Village West Apartments fire

SIDNEY — A warrant has been issued for aggravated arson charges after Sidney Fire Department responded to an early Saturday morning fire at the Village West Apartments. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 500 N. Vandemark Road, building 7, on the report of a structure fire on Saturday, April, 25, 2020, at 3:23 a.m.

According to a Sidney Fire press release, upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, multi-family residential structure, with smoke showing from the eaves of the structure.

All occupants of the building’s four apartments were out of the structure upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the kitchen of apartment 36. Upon further investigation, firefighters opened the attic space to find that the fire extended into the attic. Firefighters continued a coordinated search and fire attack to complete extinguishment.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad.

DP&L and Vectren were called to the scene to secure the utilities.

Residents of three of the apartments in the building were able to return to their homes. One man was displaced due to the fire in his apartment.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The loss to the property is estimated at $35,000 and $15,000 in contents.

The fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.