Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Old Sheriff’s Office on East Court Street in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-10:22 p.m.: assist unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a search at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75 south.

SUNDAY

-11:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 21421 Tawawa Road in Green Township.

-2:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Mason Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-2:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Mason Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township.

-7:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 10440 Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-6:23 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash was thrown on the caller’s property by people passing by at 2360 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-6:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the report of gun shots in the woods behind the home in the 2300 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-4:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen handgun at a residence in the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-4:48 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash was dumped at 2795 Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-9:59 p.m.: assist unit. Deputies responded to assist children services in the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-9:58 p.m.: drunk. Deputies received a report a drunk male kept trying to leave a residence in the 15600 block of Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15400 Staley Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft of a welder.

-9:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing The Way International on Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:12 p.m.: found property. Deputies responded to a report a dress was found in a woods in the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-7:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report several trucks were parked in the caller’s field and were shooting guns in the 20600 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:37 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Rising Sun Express on South Main Street in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

SATURDAY

-11:02 p.m.: drunk. Botkins Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a drunk person.

-8:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report gun shots were heard in the area of the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a motorcycle crash on Friday at 8:12 p.m.

Travis Robert Milligan, 32, 20 Meadowlane Drive, Sidney, was operating a red, 1979 Triumph motorcycle eastbound on Russell Road at the intersection at Hardin Wapakoneta Road when he lost control of his bike, went off the south side of the roadway, hit a mailbox and landed in a field.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:35 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 10800 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-4:08 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5700 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-11:16 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the 400 block of St. Remy St. in Loramie Township.

-10:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 block of Peach Street in Salem Township.

-9:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11700 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:26 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17200 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-2:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries at Johnston Slagle Road at state Route 706 in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-9:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-9:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 12600 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-8:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15300 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Travis Robert Milligan, 32, of Sidney, lost control of his Triumph Bonneville 750 motorcycle in the 3000 block of West Russell Road, crashing through a mailbox on the side of the road at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Milligan refused treatment at the scene of the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN042820MotoCrash-1.jpg Travis Robert Milligan, 32, of Sidney, lost control of his Triumph Bonneville 750 motorcycle in the 3000 block of West Russell Road, crashing through a mailbox on the side of the road at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Milligan refused treatment at the scene of the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

