Several fall into river

A Sidney firefighter, second from left, performs chest compressions on a person who was pulled out of the Great Miami River near Stolle Bridge around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Several other people fell out of their watercraft and into the river. A woman was also pulled out of the river. Rescue workers are still searching for another person in the river as of deadline. An inflatable raft could be seen trapped in the undertow under the Stolle Bridge. A blue kayak could also be seen on the bank of the river by the bridge.