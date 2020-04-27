Summer registration opens at Rhodes State College

LIMA – Rhodes State College has opened summer registration for both eight-week and 10-week sessions to all students, whether they are transient (guest) students planning to transfer to their home institution or for new and returning students.

“Transient students attending this summer will receive one free book when registering for at least three credits,” Director of Admissions Chad Teman said. “Students can sign up for the 3 and a Book program using the college’s new transient portal available on the college’s website. Students who participate in this program will also receive a complimentary transcript that will be sent directly back to their home institution.”

Summer also is a great opportunity for students to jump-start their fall semester coursework. Summer semester begins June 1. The eight-week term will end on July 24, with finals held July 27-31. The 10-week term will end on Aug. 7, with finals held Aug. 10-14.