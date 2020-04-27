A pillar of the community

Jackson Center Mayor Scott Klopfenstein waves goodbye to his lifetime friend Ivan E. Zorn as Zorn’s hearse drives past in Jackson Center on Monday, April 27. Klopfenstein clutched the old wooden show stick and halter he used as a kid when Zorn helped teach him to show steers at the Shelby County Fair in the 1960’s. Klopfenstein’s family would buy their steers from Zorn’s father Ernest A.R. Zorn. Klopfenstein described Zorn as a big brother/father like figure to him and a pillar of the community.

Waiting for the start of the funeral procession for Ivan E. Zorn, of Jackson Center, are, left to right, Coltin Rose, and his sisters Caroline Morris, 6, and Claire Morris, 8, all of Jackson Center, all the children of Jeff and Amy Morris. Behind them is the tractor Rose drives for Metzger.

Farmers with their tractors stand at attention as the funeral procession for Ivan E. Zorn, 84, of Jackson Center, goes past on State Route 65 in Jackson Center on Monday, April 27 after a private funeral service was held for Zorn at Grace Lutheran Church. The procession ended at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson where he was buried. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 250 tractors, work trucks and other large farm vehicles lined the road for the procession. Zorn was a Jackson Center High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran.