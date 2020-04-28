Great Miami River search continues

SIDNEY — First responders continued their search Tuesday for a person who is missing after an accident on the Great Miami River Monday night. Three people were rescued from the river, while the fourth person hasn’t been found.

“We are still working with SFD (Sidney Fire Department) to hopefully recover the missing individual. We had our drone out last night and also this morning to help in looking for the missing individual, and also monitoring the safety of the fire personnel working in the river,” said Sidney Police Chief Will Balling. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol also is assisting with their helicopter and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing their drone to assist. The Ohio Department of Natural resources has also responded to assist in the search.”

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were dispatched to the Great Miami River on the report of people in the water near Custenborder Fields Monday, April 27, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. .

Upon arrival, firefighters found the first victim under the Stolle Bridge with Sidney Police officers. The second victim was removed by Sidney Fire Department (SFD) Boat 1 south of the bridge, and was rescued with assistance from members of the Sidney Police Department (SPD). A third victim performed a self-rescue. A fourth victim was still in the water at the time of their arrival.

Crews began a search of the river using boats in the water and personnel along the river bank. Due to safety concerns, the search for the fourth victim was called off Monday evening and reconvened Tuesday morning.

Two victims were transported to Wilson Health.

No further information is available at this time.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad to assist with the search of the missing victim.

