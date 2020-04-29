125 years

April 29, 1895

The 76th anniversary of the establishment of the Odd Fellowship in America will be celebrated in this city by Sidney Lodge No. 60 at their hall this evening. The Rebekahs will assist in celebrating the event.

———

May 1st will be the last opportunity that the people of Sidney will have of seeing a show in the Monumental opera house. P.F. Sarver, manager, said today that he has booked “Si Plunkard” for this performance. “There is nothing like it on the road,” he added. A band and orchestra will also be on the program.

100 years ago

April 29, 1920

Before the largest opening day crowd on record in this city, the Elks baseball team landed a victory over the fast Dayton Beaver-Whistle Club, yesterday afternoon at Lakeside Park by a score of 10 to 4. It was a good start for the locals considering weather conditions which have permitted only a limited amount of practice.

———

The Duroc Breeders of Shelby County completed an organization when they met last night in the Farm Bureau office in the court house. L.V. Ward was elected president; Frank Davidson, vice president; Harry Oldham, secretary, and G.R. Brandt, treasurer. There were 15 breeders present for the meeting.

75 years ago

April 29, 1945

Church-goers and war workers employed on Sunday will be the first to be affected by the change from eastern standard to eastern war time which will go into effect in Sidney at 3 a.m. Sunday. While the rest of the city conforms to the new schedule, the Shelby County courthouse and “town clock” will remain on slow time, state regulations requiring county offices to operate on eastern standard.

———

President Truman sounded the death knell of Nazi Germany today with the official announcement that Anglo-American and Soviets have joined forces.

50 years ago

April 29, 1970

Ed Wical, an employee of Ross Pattern and Foundry, was elected president of the Sidney Jaycees at a meeting Monday night at Hussey’s in Port Jefferson. Other newly-elected officers are: Fred Doseck internal vice president; Norris Davidson, external vice president; Pete Patel, treasurer; James Foster, secretary; Dave Stang, outgoing president, state trustee; Bud Neer, John Vogelheim, Sam Warner, John Lindstrom, Joe Fahnestock and Sam Berning, directors.

25 years ago

April 29, 1995

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Rescuers in the bombed-out federal building found 11 more bodies today as they dug into “the pit” of pancaked floors above the day care center, bringing the death toll to 110. All were adults, he said.

———

“A Night in Atlantis” is the theme for this year’s junior/senior prom at Fairlawn High School. King candidates are: Aaron Putnam, 18; Jerry Putnam, 17; Jeremy Young, 18; and Jim Cain, 18. Queen candidates are: Kristen Knasel, 18; Natisha Cromes, 17; Jenny Layman, 17; and Penny Saunders, 20.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

