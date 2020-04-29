Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Brukner Nature Center will be closed until May 1 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. All programs and events scheduled prior to May 1 have been cancelled.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed indefinitely due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them for the time being. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

• Jammin’ for the Front Lines, a virtual concert broadcast, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. and feature nine area soloists raising appreciation funds for Grand Lake Health System and Mercer Health front line employees. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2860433530701161. Donations can be made via credit card, PayPal, venmo, or cheque. To donate online with credit card or PayPal, visit www.newbremenfoundation.org/donate-now/ and select “Jammin’ for the Front Lines”. All venmo donations should be sent to @jamminforthefrontlines. All cheques can be mailed with a memo of “Jammin for the Front Lines” and should be made payable to New Bremen Foundation, P.O. Box 97, New Bremen, OH 45869.

MONDAY, MAY 4

• The Wapakoneta Waste Minimization Committee will host a Facebook Live program about composting, presented by Jeff Stachler, at 7 p.m. Viewers can find the program on the First on the Moon Facebook page. The program is presented as part of the continuing spring effort for local residents, “Clean Your Crater.”