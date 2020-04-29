First responders search river

SIDNEY — The search continued Wednesday for a fourth person who is still missing after an accident on the Great Miami River Monday night.

First responders will continue to look for the man, who hasn’t been found, as long as weather permits, said Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones. Two women were transported to Wilson Health and a man was able to get out of the water on his own, he said. One of the women, who was in “very critical condition,” was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Jones confirmed firefighters were initially dispatched to the Great Miami River on the report one person was in the water near Custenborder Fields Monday, April 27, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. As first responders arrived on the scene, they became aware others were also in the water.

“Per witnesses and victims statements they tried to boat over the low head dam and the current/water boil from the dam capsized them. The current/boil from the dam trapped them,” Jones said of what happened on the river Monday evening.

The victims were on the river in two kayaks and one inflatable raft. One of the men was able to get out of the water before going over the low head dam, Jones said. He noted there are warning signs along the way to the point of the low head dam but dosen’t know if they saw them or not.

Sidney Fire Department (SFD) personnel, Sidney Police Department (SPD) drones, Ohio Department of Natural Resources boat crews, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Fire dive team, and a regional volunteer search team (comprised of boats and people) have been involved in the search. They searched from sun up to sun down Tuesday along a three mile span from the low head dam to past Kuther Road, Jones said. Sidney Police Chief Will Balling said the Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted with their helicopter.

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, upon arrival, firefighters found the first victim under the Stolle Bridge with Sidney Police officers. The second victim was removed by SFD Boat 1 south of the bridge, and was rescued with assistance from members of SPD. A third victim performed a self-rescue. A fourth victim was still in the water at the time of their arrival.

Crews began a search of the river using boats in the water and personnel along the river bank. Due to safety concerns, the search for the fourth victim was called off Monday evening.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad to assist with the search of the missing victim.

A search and rescue vehicle equipped with computer monitors passes under the Big Four Bridge as the search for a missing man continued on Wednesday, April 29. The man was one of several who fell into the Great Miami River in an accident near Stolle Bridge on Monday, April 27. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN043020SearchDay3.jpg A search and rescue vehicle equipped with computer monitors passes under the Big Four Bridge as the search for a missing man continued on Wednesday, April 29. The man was one of several who fell into the Great Miami River in an accident near Stolle Bridge on Monday, April 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Authorities look for missing man

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.