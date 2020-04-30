Sunday sales of liquor passes in Sidney, Anna precincts

SIDNEY — A total of 8,735 ballots were cast in Shelby County’s Tuesday, March 17 primary that was delayed by 42 days. That’s 27.48% of the 31,789 registered voters in the county.

Voters of precinct eight in Sidney as well as voters in the village of Anna passed the levy for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor. The levy was approved in Sidney by a 127 (58.26%) for the levy vote and a 91 (41.74%) against the levy vote. In Anna, the levy was approved for both Marathon Gas locations by a 160 (67.80%) for the levy vote and a 76 (32.20%) against the levy vote in one location, and a 163 (69.36%) for the levy vote and a 72 (30.64%) against the levy vote for the second location.

Residents in Port Jefferson approved the property tax renewal levy by a 593 (77.92%) for the levy vote and a 168 (22.08%) against the levy vote.

The Jackson Center permanent improvement levy was approved by a 262 (62.23%) for the levy vote and a 159 (37.77%) against the levy vote.

The Sidney City School District emergency tax levy was denied by a 2,613 (55.88%) against the levy vote and a 2,063 (44.12%) for the levy vote.

In the only county-wide contested race, Jim Frye won the Republican nomination to be the next Shelby County sheriff. Frye won the nomination with a 4,156 (63.33%) vote to 2,406 (36.67%) vote for Mark Jordan.

In the contested race for member of county central committee 19 Dinsmore, Tyler Shuster won the Republican nomination with a 119 (58.91%) vote to 83 (41.09%) votes for Joe Davis.

Also contested was the race for member of county central committee 26 Fort Loramie Village. Randal Ahlers won the Republican nomination with a 140 (79.10%) vote to a 37 (20.90%) vote for Patrick Goldschmidt.

Several candidates on the ballot ran uncontested:

• Jodi Siegel won the Democratic nomination for county recorder with 1,455 votes and 288 undervotes.

• Robert Geuy won the Democratic nomination for county engineer with 1,473 votes and 270 undervotes.

• Jeffrey Beigel won the Republican nomination for judge of the probate/juvenile division of the court of common pleas with 5,851 votes and 801 undervotes.

• Anthony Bornhorst won the Republican nomination for the county commissioner seat with 5,598 votes and 1,054 undervotes.

• Robert Guillozet won the Republican nomination for the county commissioner seat with 5,613 votes and 1,039 undervotes.

• Timothy Sell won the Republican nomination for county prosecuting attorney with 5,656 votes and 996 undervotes.

• Michele Mumford won the Republican nomination for clerk of the court of common pleas with 5,793 votes and 856 undervotes.

• John Coffield won the Republican nomination for county tresurer with 5,727 votes and 925 undervotes.

• Andrew McDonald won the Republican nomination for county coroner with 5,734 votes and 918 undervotes.

• John Adams won the Republican nomination for member of country central committee Sidney 1-B with 215 votes and 60 undervotes.

• Thomas Kerrigan, II won the Democratic nomination for country central committee Sidney 1-B with 70 votes and 10 undervotes.

• James Liggett won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 1-C with 321 votes and 80 undervotes.

• Lynne Papenfuss won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 2-B with 161 votes and 47 undervotes.

• Joan Lukey won the Democratic nomination for country central committee Sidney 2-D with 49 votes and 22 undervotes.

• Donald Chupp won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 3-B with 189 votes and 44 undervotes.

• Douglas Jackson won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 4-1 with 74 votes and 16 undervotes.

• John Coffield won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 4-B with 97 votes and 16 undervotes.

• Judith O’Leary won the Democratic nomination for country central committee Sidney 4-B with 54 votes and 7 undervotes.

• Terry Pellman won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 4-C with 130 votes and 22 undervotes.

• Theresa Kerg won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee Sidney 4-D with 209 votes and 70 undervotes.

• Amy Klingler won the Democratic nomination for country central committee Sidney 4-D with 72 votes and 13 undervotes.

• Danny Cecil won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 14 Clinton with 129 votes and 38 undervotes.

• Stephen Knouff won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 15 Cynthian East with 100 votes and 29 undervotes.

• Joseph Benanzer won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 15 Cynthian East with 17 votes and 2 undervotes.

• Michael Meyer won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 16 Cynthian West with 39 votes and 4 undervotes.

• Michael McRll won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 17 Anna Village with 145 votes and 41 undervotes.

• Lance Symonds won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 18 Botkins Village with 94 votes and 22 undervotes.

• James Thompson won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 18 Botkins Village with 17 votes and 7 undervotes.

• Gary Heitmeyer won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 20 Franklin with 232 votes and 81 undervotes.

• Sanna Hill-Aikin won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 21 Green with 119 votes and 43 undervotes.

• Dennis York won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 24 Loramie East with 113 votes and 20 undervotes.

• Dale Goubeaux won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 25 Loramie West with 145 votes and 34 undervotes.

• Paul Magoto won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 25 Loramie West with 25 votes and 4 undervotes.

• Amy Berning won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 27 McLean with 164 votes and 47 undervotes.

• H.R. Pence won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 28 Orange with 231 votes and 59 undervotes.

• Lola Billiel won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 29 Perry with 124 votes and 38 undervotes.

• Brian Clayton won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 30 Salem East with 171 votes and 39 undervotes.

• William Deal, II won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 31 Salem West with 200 votes and 48 undervotes.

• W. June Laughlin won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 32 Turtle Creek with 22 votes and 10 undervotes.

• Ted Berning won the Republican nomination for member of county central committee 34 Van Buren South with 146 votes and 43 undervotes.

• Ramon Zarazua won the Democratic nomination for country central committee 35 Washington with 39 votes and 15 undervotes.

The election will be certified on May 11 by the board of elections.

