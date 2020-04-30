Search and rescue workers walk by their trailers set-up in the parking lot next to the west side of Stolle Bridge on Thursday, April 30. A helicopter could also be seen flying up and down the Great Miami River. Rescue workers have been looking for a man who fell into the river on Monday, April 27 after going over the dam next to Stolle Bridge along with 3 other people.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
River search extends to day four
Search and rescue workers walk by their trailers set-up in the parking lot next to the west side of Stolle Bridge on Thursday, April 30. A helicopter could also be seen flying up and down the Great Miami River. Rescue workers have been looking for a man who fell into the river on Monday, April 27 after going over the dam next to Stolle Bridge along with 3 other people.