Quincy Council addresses issues at lift station

QUINCY – Council members approved spending up to $18,000 to address problems at a lift station for the Joint Sewer Plant during the April 21 Village of Quincy Council meeting.

Joint Sewer Plant operator Joel Jacob reported there was an emergency April 17 at the Quincy lift station when he discovered one of two pumps that brings sludge into the plant from Quincy had stopped working. He discovered these pumps were 16 years old, and it seemed no maintenance had been done lately.

Jacob ordered a new pump that will cost $5,825 and will take approximately two to three weeks to be delivered. The second pump was hanging on by a thread, he reported, and suggested it be replaced as soon as possible.

There are three pumps in storage, Jacob said. Maintenance has not been done on them, and they need to be inspected to determine their value for rebuild. Backup pumps are needed, he said.

Jacob also reported a control panel desperately needs to be rewired and cables replaced. He has arranged for the cleaning of debris and gravel from the bottom of the lift station that’s causing problems.

The cleaning of the lift station will be at the expense of the Village of Quincy. DeGraff will need to be notified of the issue as the lift station is part of the Joint Sewer Plant operation.

Council approved the purchase of two Myers pumps and the necessary supplies for them to be installed with a maximum amount not to exceed $18,000.

Jacob also asked about boots at the plant and stated that due to the nature of the business, boots can be ruined easily. Council approved a motion to allow Jacob and part-time help to purchase work boots once a year at a cost not to exceed $200 per pair.

The use of Village of Quincy equipment at the Joint Sewer Plant also was discussed. Council thought this is a problem due to problems with maintenance and breakage of equipment.

After discussion, it was determined that rental of the equipment would be the best route as costs would be shared.

Administrator Kirk Helmandollar reported that the utility truck would not start. It was taken for repairs and had not yet been returned.

Another issue that was discussed at length in the meeting was trash and junk vehicles in the village.

Ray Snapp, who owns property on Allentown Drive off of Main Street, attended the meeting. He said he’s working to clean up old buildings and trash that was left on his property when he purchased it. He plans to build a new home on the property.

Snapp previously attended a council meeting and said an adjacent property had much litter, trash and vehicles on it. More vehicles and trash are being brought in, and he asked why nothing is being done.

Mayor Dan Robinson reported he has met with the property owner and asked him to move excess campers and vehicles on the property. He also asked him to remove all trash and debris and generally clean up the property.

Snapp said he would not go away until the situation was resolved, and Robinson said he will continue reviewing the matter to make sure the property was cleaned up and more debris wasn’t moved in.

Snapp also said the Zimmerman property on Miami Street seems to be adding more debris and trash. Robinson said he would look into that property, too.

Helmandollar said a camper trailer had been pulled into the Steve Scott property and was being disassembled. He said the situation should be looked at to determine if someone is junking this vehicle or if it is being stored with trash in the area as well.

Robinson reported the Logan County Sheriff Department would work with the Village of Quincy on serving warnings to property owners in regard to trash and litter on their properties. He said he warned several property owners or renters regarding this matter and would follow up with the progress.

Solicitor Steven Fansler reported he would donate the vehicle on his rental property left by the previous renter.

Fiscal Officer Sandra Ward reported she was contacted by Tim Smith from the Logan County Health Department regarding the utilities at the Mark Watkins property on South Carlisle Street. Watkins expressed concern about his water being shut off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ruled that utilities cannot be disconnected due to non-payment until people were back at work. Payment would still be due at the end of the pandemic.

Ward told Smith the water usage problems were going on prior to the pandemic declaration, three bad checks had been written and several promises were made and never met. Additionally, a lawsuit against the village was threatened at which time the matter was turned over to the solicitor.

Smith will contact his supervisor, and if Quincy is required to do anything, he will contact the village. As of the meeting, no further information was heard.

Squad Chief Mike Ellis asked for permission to either purchase a cabinet or build a cabinet to store oxygen tanks under lock and key. Oxygen now is a governed drug and needs to be secured.

He asked for two cabinets, each being 5 feet long and 3 three tall. Both would be locked. One would hold oxygen supplies, and the other would house other medical supplies and equipment. Both cabinets would need to be anchored to the floor. Ellis did not have a cost for the project.

Ellis also reported the Logan County Emergency Management Agency had donated 10 hazmat suits to help with protection from the coronavirus. Masks also were received.

He said the squad needs about 15 more hazmat suits. They only came in XL and would need a bigger size, but money wasn’t available.

Council asked if Miami Township had been approached regarding the necessary equipment. Ellis reported he had not approached the township yet as he was unable to attend its last meeting.

Council told Ellis the next time there was a need he should bring more information about the costs.

Council approved the purchase of materials to build two cabinets with locks at a cost not to exceed $300 for both cabinets. It also approved $300 toward the purchase of 15 extra hazmat suits.

The masks and suits can be sterilized and reused. Ellis was told to let council know if more equipment is needed but was advised that funds are limited. Ellis said he will contact the Miami Township trustees as well.

Helmandollar said new basketball hoops are in place at Finfrock Park and asked what would be done with the old ones. It was determined the hoops were no value to the village and could be donated without public auction. Quincy United Methodist Church has expressed interest in a hoop, and Duane Robbins also had inquired about one.

The village is trying to fix a drainage problem along the edge of the recycle area on New Street. Helmandollar said there used to be a large drain tub that stopped the heavy flow of water in the area as there are two springs as well as problems with heavy rain. This water continues to wash away gravel and erodes the street in this area.

Council member Cheryl Lozier reported that due to the schools being closed as a result of the stay-at-home order, there is an overabundance of children and speeding cars. Robinson said the Sheriff’s Office will increase patrol hours back to 20 in May 2020.

Council member Bruce Stotler reported the Logan County Ball Association has extended its season and will reevaluate the situation in the middle of May to determine if a summer ball season will be possible due to the coronavirus.

A lengthy discussion was held regarding the second reading of an ordinance to increase the fiscal officer’s salary by $5,000 per year beginning May 1, 2020. The second presentation of this ordinance was approved after a discussion about whether the ordinance could proceed as a third reading wouldn’t be completed by May 1 as a result of the cancellation of the April 7, 2020, meeting.

At this time the council will not rent the Quincy Community Building until DeWine lifts the stay-at-home orders for the state.

Council determined that a website needs to be built to communicate with members of the village.

Council approved paying bills for the month of April.

Council entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.

Jacob was asked if he wanted to release a key to Ken McAlexander, of the Village of DeGraff, to allow him access to the Joint Sewer Plant. After discussion it was reported that Jacob has no problem with the Village of DeGraff but does not want any keys to go out unnecessarily at this time.

A question of Chuck Moore’s hours was briefly held. It was noted that if a problem comes up in which Moore was needed to get a job done, he can be called back in and extra hours given.

The council reported that the Village of Quincy will continue meeting at the Quincy Community Building due to the need for safe distancing.

All members of the council and visitors were at least 6 feet apart during the April 21 meeting, which was moved to 503 S. Carlisle St. to allow for social distancing.