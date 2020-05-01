125 Years

May 1, 1895

Auditor J.S. Laughlin is in Cincinnati attending a meeting of the county auditors along the line of the Big Four railroad for the purpose of assessing the road.

———

Bert Wilson has resigned his position in the office of the United States School Furniture Co., which he has held for three years. Clinton Keplinger has taken the position.

———

The Masonic temple was open to the public this afternoon in honor of Dr. William Fielding, he founder of Temperance Lodge. Today was the 99th anniversary of his birth.

100 Years

May 1, 1920

Dr. A.W. Hobby has rented the rooms in the Timeus building on the south side of the square over the Redinbo plumbing store and will open an office there. He recently specialized in the treatment of eyes, ears, nose and throat in a post graduate course in Chicago.

———

J.L. Dickensheets, who has been superintendent at Graceland cemetery since the death of G.C. Anderson on Oct. 10, 1918, has resigned and will devote all his time to the selling of securities for the R.L. Dollings company, of Columbus. The resignation is effective May 1.

75 Years

May 1, 1945

John Sexauer today announced his candidacy for mayor of Sidney subject to the Republican primary election in July. His petitions were filed with the board of elections Saturday afternoon.

———

The final windup of the united national clothing collection campaign in Sidney and Shelby county took place Sunday afternoon, when 25 members of the Iutis Club, under the direction of Eugene Fogt, packaged 1200 boxes at the merchants hall at the fairgrounds. A conservative estimate by observers placed the total contributions from this county in excess of 30 tons.

50 Years

May 1, 1970

A major new building to house the Sidney Electric Co. and a general warehousing operation is under contract on part of a 23-acre tract on Vandemark road.

Herb Schlater, president of the electrical contracting firm, said the new building is expected to be completed in July. The building will include both office and warehousing space and measures 150 by 400 feet. It will have a total of 60,000 square feet of floor space.

Schlater said the new facility is being built to meet the increasing space demands for the firm’s electrical contracting and affiliated services.

———

Installation of officers featured the dinner meeting of the Sidney Lady Shriners held Monday evening, April 27, at the American Legion Home.

The slate of officers installed include Mrs. Charles Williams, president; Mrs. Walter Faulkner, vice president: Mrs. Robert Henry, secretary; and Mrs. Donald Scholz, treasurer.

25 Years

May 1, 1995

The Shelby County MayFest parade will be held during the festival at 10:30 a.m. on May 13 in downtown Sidney. This year’s grand marshals are kindergarten teachers from Sidney City Schools, Holy Angels and Sidney Christian School.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Children…our best natural resource” which is a quote from Walt Disney.

This year’s honorary grand marshal is Harold Shue, former mayor of Anna. Parade co-chairpersons are Gretchen Burns and Sharon Wysong.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

