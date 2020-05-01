On Friday, May 1 lower water levels in the Great Miami River allowed Sidney firefighters to wade into the water for a more detailed search for a man missing ever since he and three other people went over the dam near Stolle Bridge on Monday, April 27. The water level has dropped around a foot since the accident occurred.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Less water helps in search
On Friday, May 1 lower water levels in the Great Miami River allowed Sidney firefighters to wade into the water for a more detailed search for a man missing ever since he and three other people went over the dam near Stolle Bridge on Monday, April 27. The water level has dropped around a foot since the accident occurred.