125 Years

May 2, 1895

The board of education, which adjourned last meeting without organizing, met in the superintendent’s office last night with all members present.

———

Coroner LeFevre finished his investigation of the A.J. Stiles case today. After hearing all the testimony in the case and making an examination of the body, he reached the conclusion that Mr. Stiles came to his death from the assault by the parties. The death makes the third murder committed within 18 months and thus far the guilty parties have escaped.

100 Years

May 2, 1920

After 52 years at the barber chair in this city, G.H. Dickas, one of Sidney’s best known barbers, has retired. Mr. Dickas learned the barber business under his father, Christian Dickas. For the past 56 years, the shop has been located on Poplar street, next to Salm’s furniture store.

———

The Monarch Steam Laundry Co. has purchased the equipment and business of the Victory Dry Cleaning Co. from “Bob” Freeling and will move it to their new location on North Main avenue, first door south of the Mall theatre. Freeling will devote part of his time as agent for the company.

———

James Lytle won first place and Helen Clem, second, in the extemporaneous speaking contest at the high school this afternoon.

75 Years

May 2, 1945

In order that a large number of citizens of Sidney may become fully acquainted with the aims and objectives of the newly created Sidney Civic Association, a dinner meeting will be held the evening of May 9 in the Masonic temple. All business and professional people are urged to attend this meeting.

———

With the surrender of Germany expected within the next few days, local plans for observance of the occasion were being revised today under the general direction of A.N. Hemmert, commander of the civilian defense unit. It is expected that all stores will close and special services are being planned by various churches. Co. K, of the Ohio State Guard, will post an honor guard at the memorial honor roll in the northwest corner of the square.

50 Years

May 2, 1970

Mrs. Agnes Young of Maplewood was elected regent of the Fort Amanda Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, at the April 25 meeting of the group.

Elected to serve with Mrs. Young were: Mrs. Arthur Mosier, vice regent; Mrs. Dane Ridenour, secretary; Mrs. Margery Bellis, treasurer; Mrs. O.M. Arnold, historian; Mrs. Thelma Scarbery, registrar; and Mrs. Edith Harris, librarian.

———

NEW KNOXVILLE – Paul Bambauer, a member of the New Knoxville FFA chapter will receive the State Farmer degree during the state convention in Columbus this weekend.

A son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Bambauer, R.R. 1, New Knoxville, he presently has a one-third ownership in a sheep enterprise with his father and is renting 50 acres of land.

25 Years

May 2, 1995

Sidney Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of an explosion during a science demonstration that injured 22 students at Sidney High School.

The science demonstration involved pouring a small amount of ethanol into a glass container. The fire department hopes to have the cause sometime this week, said Fire Chief Stan Crosley.

A glass bottle exploded during a demonstration for Whittier Elementary School fourth-graders. The two high school students conducting the experiment received the most serious lacerations. Several Whittier students received minor cuts. Twenty-two youngsters were treated and released from Wilson Memorial Hospital.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

