Motorcyle chase turns into search on foot

Sidney Police look over a motorcycle involved in a chase involving the Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver went the the dead end of Oak Ridge Circle and drove down a hill ditching their motorcycle behind a house. The Sidney Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched the woods behind the house but had not found the driver as of 12 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

