First time at Big Rock

Garrett Gatton, left, walks with his daughter Tirzah Gatton, 3, both of Lima, next to Big Rock at Tawawa Park on Friday, May 1. The two were seeing Big Rock for the first time having never been to Tawawa Park before. Their family was having a picnic by the grove adjacent to Big Rock. Tirzah is also the daughter of Lydia Gatton.