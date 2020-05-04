Edison State faculty honored with excellence in teaching awards

PIQUA – Edison State Community College faculty member Eileen Thompson, of Kettering, has been named a recipient of the May 2020 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education.

Edison State nominated award winners based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

“We are so proud that Professor Eileen Thompson has been recognized as a Faculty Excellence Award winner through the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education,” Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin said. “Her valuable service to the college and excellence in the classroom make her worthy of this recognition.”

Thompson, associate professor of English, was nominated by Paul Heintz, Jr., dean of arts and sciences.

“Eileen Thompson is an outstanding faculty whose extensive knowledge leads to greater success for her students and is a continual source of information for her coworkers,” Heintz said. “She has participated in a significant number of service activities at Edison State, including numerous AQIP teams and committees, high school articulations, curriculum development and supporting Edison State’s ESL students. Eileen is an indispensable asset of Edison State, and we appreciate all that she does.”

Students in Thompson’s class also appreciate having her as a professor, stating, “Professor Thompson went above and beyond what I thought a professor needed to do. She is very supportive and helpful.”

“Professor Thompson was an amazing teacher for this course, and I feel like my knowledge of reading, writing and comprehending essays has increased because of her.”

“Eileen Thompson has been by far the best professor I have had at Edison State. She gave timely feedback, constructive criticism and was concerned about my success in her class and my future in college.”

Edison State faculty members were among colleagues from SOCHE’s 22 member institutions honored including, the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University and Wright State University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed and engaged citizens. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.