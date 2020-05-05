125 Years

May 5, 1895

Sells Bros. circus and menagerie, in all its magnitude, arrived here early this morning from the south and pitched its tents in the Burkhart and Reed fields at the east end of Court street. The circus has been a frequent and welcome visitor to Sidney for many years.

———

Gibson and McKee, proprietors of the new hardware, stove and tinware store on the south side of the public square, opened their store for business today. They will handle all kinds of hardware and tinware and in a short time will put in a line of stoves.

———

While gathering greens south of town yesterday, Dr. J.D. Geyer and wife suddenly came upon a blue racer species. The snake showed fight, but the doctor soon made way with him. It measured over six feet in length.

100 Years

May 5, 1920

The Miami Valley Electric Co. is the new name for the former Sidney Electric Co., and E.A. Shrider, of Union City, Ind., has been named the new manager. The new company will include all properties formerly owned by the Sidney Electric Co. and Inter-County Electric Co. which has properties located in Port Jefferson, Pemberton, Quincy and DeGraff.

———

The secretary of state has announced the appointment of Jerry Quinlisk, Democrat, and Carl E. Wilkinson, Republican, as members of the Shelby County Board of Elections.

75 Years

May 5, 1945

An agreement was signed yesterday by the Monarch Machine Tool Co. and the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers Union No. 776, with the announced intention to establish harmonious relations between the company and the union. It will remain in effect for one year.

———

Total surrender of the German army may come at any hour, a dispatch from British Army headquarters in Germany said today, following the announcement that all German forces in Holland and northwestern Germany and Denmark surrendered as of 8 a.m. today.

50 Years

May 5, 1970

Sidney Fire Prevention Officer W.J. (Jesse) Waggoner took leave from the city fire department Monday evening after a career spanning more than 31 years. Waggoner, 66, took retirement April 30.

Waggoner, whose father, Neil, was a Sidney fire chief, joined the department on Feb. 15, 1939. He became an assistant chief in 1949 and continued in that position until 1967, when he was named the department’s first full-time fire prevention officer.

———

KENT, Ohio – Authorities sought today to determine if National Guardsmen acted in blind panic, in self-defense, or in response to a tragically misunderstood command when they opened fire, killing four Kent State University students during a campus antiwar demonstration Monday.

25 Years

May 5, 1995

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The FBI today released a new sketch of the man sought in the federal building bombing, giving the public a profile view of the subject known as “John Doe No. 2.”

The announcement came as rescue workers prepared to turn the task of removing the remains of some 60 people missing in the blast to machines that can safely clear rubble from the shaky shell of the building.

———

Lewis Blackford, superintendent of the Sidney City Schools, crossed his fingers for good luck this morning while inserting his ballot in a box at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Blackford and other Sidney City Schools officials hope the third time is a charm for a 6.5-mill, five-year operating levy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

