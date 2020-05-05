“I can’t wait until things get back to normal!”

That is what a friend of mine texted to me the other day. Although I agreed with her 100%, I did have to wonder what exactly will “normal” be as we move forward with COVID-19 in our midst. I don’t know that anyone really has all the answers to that question right now. I am sure it will include many changes, but change is good!

Opening up Ohio slowly is the plan that Gov. DeWine has shared with all of us recently. It brought to mind that old story about the Tortoise and the Hare. Do you remember it? The Hare was making fun of how slow the Tortoise moved, but the Tortoise was confident in his abilities and challenged the Hare to a race. Long story short, the Hare charged full speed ahead, hit a road block he created for himself by taking a nap, and the Tortoise won the race!

The moral of the story as it would compare to our current situation? “Slow and Steady wins the Race.” We have to be patient. If we rush full speed ahead like the Hare did, we could potentially cause ourselves more problems.

Gov. DeWine and his staff have worked out a plan. They are confident in that plan and we as fellow Ohioans will play a huge part in its success. I encourage everyone to hang on just a little longer.

When I stop in at the Center to check emails, it is very lonely with all the lights off. I look around and think of all the wonderful members that would normally be there and I have to wonder what the “new normal” will look like at the Center. Whatever that may end up being, I know that I am looking forward to the day we can open our doors again.

In the meantime, let’s all continue to be patient, follow the plan and together we will win the race!

Take care of each other, check on your neighbors, family and friends. Maintain the social distancing with the knowledge that we will all be back together again when the time is right.

Until I see you at the center, Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

