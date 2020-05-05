Bridges awarded Recovery Fund grant

SIDNEY — Bridges Community Action Partnership received a $5,000 grant from the 2020 Recovery Fund to support emergency assistance. The Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The grant will assist up to 15 Shelby County families and individuals affected by the economic downturn by providing help with food, medications, personal supplies, emergency rent, transportation and other needs. Bridges operates a two unit mini shelter in Sidney.

Bridges has seen an increase in requests from low-income families due to the gap created by losing a job and waiting for unemployment assistance. They work with other local agencies to help clients with mental health services, meals, and other necessities to get them back into their own housing.

The 2020 Recovery Fund was established by a collaboration of the Community Foundation and Shelby County United Way to assist local organizations helping with human service needs during the COVID-19 outbreak. To date, $73,500 has been given to the fund and $28,700 has been disbursed. Additional gifts are welcome and may be sent by mailing a check payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with 2020 Recovery Fund written on the memo line or by credit card online at commfoun.com. The United Way’s Text to Give platform is accepting gifts from those who text “Shelby” to 40403.

An online grant application is available to Shelby County charities, churches or governmental entities strictly for their efforts to provide assistance to residents for things such as food, shelter, healthcare or needs resulting from the economic downturn. The grant application is available on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com. Submitted applications are reviewed weekly.

No money from the fund will to be given directly to individuals; however, individuals are encouraged to call 211 for assistance. Shelby County United Way sponsors 211 to enable local residents to find resources that can help with their specific needs.