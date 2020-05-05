An elevated photo shoot

Ashley Roush, left, 17, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, sits perched in a flowering tree as her sister Allison Roush, both of Sidney, takes her photo on Monday, May 4, at Riverside Park. It took some good natured cajoling to get Ashley Roush into the tree after her sister had just made her climb a different tree. Ashley Roush will pick her favorite photo to use as her senior photo at Fairlawn Local Schools next year. Ashley Roush is just finishing her junior year. Allison Roush just finished her freshman year at Ohio University.

Ashley Roush, left, 17, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, sits perched in a flowering tree as her sister Allison Roush, both of Sidney, takes her photo on Monday, May 4, at Riverside Park. It took some good natured cajoling to get Ashley Roush into the tree after her sister had just made her climb a different tree. Ashley Roush will pick her favorite photo to use as her senior photo at Fairlawn Local Schools next year. Ashley Roush is just finishing her junior year. Allison Roush just finished her freshman year at Ohio University. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN050620TreeClimb.jpg Ashley Roush, left, 17, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, sits perched in a flowering tree as her sister Allison Roush, both of Sidney, takes her photo on Monday, May 4, at Riverside Park. It took some good natured cajoling to get Ashley Roush into the tree after her sister had just made her climb a different tree. Ashley Roush will pick her favorite photo to use as her senior photo at Fairlawn Local Schools next year. Ashley Roush is just finishing her junior year. Allison Roush just finished her freshman year at Ohio University. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News