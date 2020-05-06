125 Years

May 6, 1895

C. Wood, of Cincinnati, chief engineer, and J.F. White, general superintendent of bridges and buildings on the C.H. & D. railroad, were in Sidney today to locate and stake off the site for the new passenger station, work on which will be started soon. They are also looking over the ground in the vicinity of the railroad bridge across the canal below town, preparatory to building a new bridge. The abutments for the bridge will be made large enough to accommodate two tracks.

———

Jasper N. Nutt has been granted a patent on his newspaper folder. The folder is manufactured by the Summit Folder company of this city.

100 Years

May 6, 1920

Construction of the new plant for Gartland Haswell foundry just north of the Buckeye Churn Co., is being pushed as rapidly as weather conditions will permit. The building will be 300 feet by 80 feet, with a 60 by 60 foot building for core making. It is hoped to have the construction work completed by July 1. It is understood the plant will make castings for the famous Prima washing machine.

———

Cyril Hussey, who has been studying in Women’s Hospital in Baltimore for the past year, is visiting for several days in the home of his parents, Dr. and Mrs. M.F. Hussey, enroute to Detroit, where he will enter an office with a group of physicians.

75 Years

May 6, 1945

The Steinle Drug store opened for business today in the location formerly occupied by Hamsher’s Drug store on Poplar street, H.L. Hamsher having sold his interest in the store and inventory to Raymond C. Steinle, of Dayton. Hamsher has been located in Sidney for the past 14 years. He is retiring from active business.

———

Pvt. William Lamastus, a prisoner of war in Germany since last December, has been liberated according to word received by his parents last night from the War department.

50 Years

May 6, 1970

Republican Tony Antonoplos and William McCulloch and Democrats William Cottrel and Dale Locker got party nominations for county and area offices during runoffs at Tuesday’s primary election.

———

Jerome Borchers has received a total of $2500 in scholarships for his ability to tend to his classroom subjects along with cross country and track at Fort Loramie.

25 Years

May 6, 1995

It was 40 years ago this spring that the Sidney High School All-Boy Band traveled to the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. on March 29, 1955.

Photos were provided by a member of that band, Gary Deal of Sidney, who was a freshman at the time. He played the trumpet. Deal said a total of 196 bands were invited to the event. After two days of competition, the Sidney Band was awarded the first place trophy as overall winner.

The director of the band was Richard Melvin. Accompanying the 116 members of the Sidney band were a number of community residents. The group was in Washington for about a week.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

