A paint prank of a tradition

Sidney High School 2020 senior Ryan Edward Dunham, 18, of Sidney, son of Mindy Spillers and Ted Dunham, spray paints his initials and his football jersey number in gold and black onto an old bridge support located behind the BK Rootbeer Stand. It is a tradition that the Sidney High School seniors put their names on the structure every year. Dunham’s class, including himself, had already painted their names on the structure earlier in the school year but according to Dunham members of a previous graduating SHS class painted over all their names. Dunham was told the class that did the damage was from the 1970’s.

Sidney High School 2020 senior Ryan Edward Dunham, 18, of Sidney, son of Mindy Spillers and Ted Dunham, spray paints his initials and his football jersey number in gold and black onto an old bridge support located behind the BK Rootbeer Stand. It is a tradition that the Sidney High School seniors put their names on the structure every year. Dunham’s class, including himself, had already painted their names on the structure earlier in the school year but according to Dunham, members of a previous graduating SHS class painted over their names. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN050720SprayPaint.jpg Sidney High School 2020 senior Ryan Edward Dunham, 18, of Sidney, son of Mindy Spillers and Ted Dunham, spray paints his initials and his football jersey number in gold and black onto an old bridge support located behind the BK Rootbeer Stand. It is a tradition that the Sidney High School seniors put their names on the structure every year. Dunham’s class, including himself, had already painted their names on the structure earlier in the school year but according to Dunham, members of a previous graduating SHS class painted over their names. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News