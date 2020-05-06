COVID-19 hits school districts again

SIDNEY — The trickle down effect of the loss of $355 million in the state of Ohio’s budget earmarked for education has local superintendents taking a wait and see attitude on what they are going to cut from their existing budgets.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that — because of the expenses associated with battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) — the state is cutting its budget by $776 million. More than half the cuts are in the field of education — $335 million for schools and $110 million for higher education.

The Office of Budget Management released projected reductions for each of Ohio’s school district’s Wednesday morning. The cuts are based on an adjusted per pupil reduction and then a total reduction for the district is calculated.

For Sidney City Schools, the adjusted per pupil reduction is $172 for a total reduction of $646,286.

Other district’s cuts will be:

• Fairlawn: per pupil reduction, $221; total district reduction, $73,373

• Botkins: per pupil reduction, $212; total district reduction, $84,011

• Russia: per pupil reduction, $200; total district reduction, $65,466

• Jackson Center: per pupil reduction, $212; total district reduction, $94,365

• Fort Loramie: per pupil reduction, $198; total district reduction, $148,613

• Hardin-Houston: per pupil reduction, $194; total district reduction, $156,982

• Anna: per pupil reduction, $204; total district reduction, $215,706

• Minster: per pupil reduction, $222; total district reduction, $184,839

• New Bremen: per pupil reduction, $211; total district reduction, $154,324

• New Knoxville: per pupil reduction, $209; total district reduction, $80,746

• Riverside: per pupil reduction, $163; total district reduction, $99,946

• Versailles: per pupil reduction, $179; total district reduction, $235,974

Emails were sent to local superintendents Wednesday morning asking them how they will deal with the funding cuts.

“We are constantly having conversations with my treasurer and board of education on how we will handle the reduction in funding. At this time we are waiting to see what cuts we will have for the 2020-2021 school year before making any decisions,” said Russia Local Schools Superintendent Steve Rose.

Fort Loramie Schools Superintendent Dan Holland said he and the district treasurer meet often to review the district’s budget.

“The treasurer and I meet frequently to discuss our budget and spending plan. Regardless of what cuts are on the horizon, we have been (in the) practice in looking at ways to trim form our budget in a manner that will not negatively affect our students,” said Holland. “Our goal is to manage these reductions as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“It appears the cuts will be in this Fiscal Year, which means the cuts will be reflected in our foundation payment for May and June 2020,” said Holland.

Jackson Center Superintendent Bill Reichert and Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble said now that the numbers have been received, they will determine what steps will need to be taken to deal with the cuts.

DeWine cuts $335 million from education funding

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.