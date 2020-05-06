Police log

TUESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a pair of Sony ear buds, valued at $50, in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:44 p.m.: found property. Police received a report a black drawstring bag, various clothes, and toiletries were found at 320 N. Main Ave.

-7:17 a.m.: theft. Vehicle trespass and the theft of $100 were reported in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

Crashes

Betty J. Snider, 53, 1912 Fair Oaks Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:18 p.m.

Snider was traveling westbound on state Route 47, crossing Interstate 75, when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic that was driven by Thomas J. Leichlitter, 54, of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

• Jeffery L. Rose, 35, of Wapakoneta, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.

Rose was traveling northbound on Fair Oaks Drive when he moved far to the right to allow room for a passing southbound vehicle but then hit the driver’s side mirror of the parked vehicle on Fair Oaks Drive that is owned by Angela K. Fisher, 1744 Fair Oaks Drive.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.