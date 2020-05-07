Rhodes State Police Academy accepting applications for fall 2020 classes

LIMA — The Rhodes State Police Academy is accepting applications for its fall full-time Academy.

Academy classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, and will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday and Sunday sessions ending in mid-January. Students interested in joining the Academy must first pass a physical fitness test.

Email inquiries to Bill Joseph at Joseph.R@RhodesState.edu to schedule this initial physical fitness test. Once the fitness test is passed, students can begin the formal registration process with Rhodes State.