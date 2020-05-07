Fort Loramie senior wins scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

FORT LORAMIE — Blake Holthaus was awarded a $1,400 scholarship in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Children of Members Scholarship competition.

Holthaus, the son of Ted and Beth Holthaus, was sponsored by Pioneer Electric Cooperative. He is a senior at Fort Loramie High School.

Twenty-four students representing each of Ohio’s electric distribution cooperatives competed for $41,800 in scholarship awards. Finalists competed in local scholarship competitions before advancing to the statewide competition.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, serves more than 16,700 members primarily in Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.