Shelby County reports 31st positive COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — The 31st positive COVID-19 case has been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The announcement was made Thursday morning on the health department’s Facebook page.

The person who tested positive is a woman in her 80s. According to the daily update, the person has been hospitalized as the number increased by one from the previous day’s report.

This is the first positive case in the county since April 22.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, there have been 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-five people have recovered, five have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Three Shelby County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health care workers and first responders account for 26% of the positive tests in Shelby County.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and two women in their 80s.